Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Dukes break Top 25 in AP Poll

James Madison dominated Middle Tennessee in the Dukes’ FBS debut Saturday night.
James Madison dominated Middle Tennessee in the Dukes’ FBS debut Saturday night.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dukes break Top 25 in AP Poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in program history, James Madison football is a Top 25 team according to the AP Poll.

On Sunday, the Dukes came in at number 25 in the country. JMU earned this ranking after its 42-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

The Dukes also earned 70 votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. In its first year as an FBS team, JMU is 5-0 overall including a 3-0 stint in Sun Belt play.

The Dukes are the only Sun Belt team in the AP Top 25 in Week 7. Coastal Carolina received votes but did not make the Top 25.

“The statement we make today will be the news of next week so do you want to make a statement or a comment?” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti after the Dukes’ third straight Sun Belt victory. “You only get that positive publicity and recognition when you win.”

According to Cignetti, the Dukes have gained confidence from their undefeated start to the Sun Belt era.

“Players aren’t surprised we’re 5-0 and I’m not surprised we’re 5-0 but there are a lot of tough contests coming down the road.”

The Dukes have less than a week until their next test on the road when they face Georgia Southern on Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9...
Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond
Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
Henrico police are investigating active shooter reports
False active shooter reports confirmed
One person was transported to the hospital for inhalation.
Hazmat team responds to chemical leak in Chesterfield
Chesterfield parents allege bus driver threatened kids with a broom
‘We got a mad man out there’: Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom

Latest News

Virginia State University fans have already propped up their tents and chairs across from...
VUU and VSU celebrate Homecoming on Saturday
The tournament will feature ten teams from each division with players’ ages ranging from 7 to 14.
Dixie Softball World Series coming to Prince George in 2024
The exhibition match is an effort between the school division and the professional basketball...
Hopewell teachers to face off against Harlem Wizards to raise funds for student courses
Hitting the links for charity at Independence Golf Club
Champions for Charity golf tournament benefits Childhood Cancer Foundation