Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers

The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year.
Volunteers will get the name of each child or senior, along with a list of their desired...
Volunteers will get the name of each child or senior, along with a list of their desired Christmas gifts.(wwbt)
By Macy Moors
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army kick off the annual Angel Tree Program, and the program needs donations and volunteers to help those in need this holiday season.

The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in yearly.

For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate.

Each Angel represents a real child in our community who needs your help.

Salvation Army volunteers began meeting with families in need last week in Petersburg.

Thousands of families will meet with the Salvation Army this week to discuss their Angel Tree applications at the Christmas Center located at Stony Point Fashion Park.

Volunteers will get the name of each child or senior, along with a list of their desired Christmas gifts.

“Sometimes, it’s ‘My child doesn’t have a bed, and they would really like a twin bed.’ Sometimes, it’s ‘my child needs a specific backpack or a specific item for school,’ and so we’re able to put those things down as a request,” Captain Jason Burns said.

Burns says the rising costs of inflation are increasing the need for help.

He says they served just over 4,500 hundred families last year, but they’re expecting a bigger turnout this year.

“One of the amazing things about our community is that the community always rise[s] to the occasion. So, while it seems like there is always a challenge, our community always responds to that.”

It’s an all-hands-on-deck effort to ensure presents are under each Angel or silver bell’s Christmas tree, especially as the Salvation Army faces staffing shortages.

“We’re not sure why, but we know we’re lagging a little bit behind last year’s volunteer sign-ups,” said Burns.

Angels and silver bells are placed on trees at malls or businesses where generous community members can select an angel. Donors then purchase the gifts and return them to Salvation Army.

During the week before Christmas, families can then come and pick up their gifts.

“To see the overwhelming gratitude and the overwhelming sense of awe from parents as we put the bags in their cars, or bikes, it’s just really, really incredible,” said Burns.

Angels and Silver Bells will be up for adoption starting Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9...
Police identify Richmond man killed in early Sunday shooting
Henrico police are investigating active shooter reports
False active shooter reports confirmed
Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
Yves Denton
Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

The Cattle Baron's Ball is returning in October. This year's event is sold out, but the...
7th annual Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball returns Oct. 15
U.S. Air Force Heritage Winds set to perform Tuesday
U.S. Air Force Heritage Winds set to perform Tuesday
Cattle Baron's Ball returns Oct. 15
Cattle Baron's Ball returns Oct. 15
The RVA job fair is presented by Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and powered by...
Radio One is connecting job seekers to local employers