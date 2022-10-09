Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield parents allege bus driver threatened kids with a broom
‘We got a mad man out there’: Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom
Police report injuries
I-95 reopens after early morning crash
Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
Police say the man was able to drive himself to the hospital.
Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill 17 following bridge attack