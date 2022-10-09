Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one following a two-vehicle crash.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 shortly before 9 P.M. Richmond Police were called to the 2100 block of Hopkins Rd due to a car accident.

Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved in a collision in the southbound lanes.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The adult male driver was treated for minor injuries however the female driver later succumbed to her injury.

RPD Traffic Investigators request anyone with information to call Traffic Investigator Doug Peppel at 804-646-1042.

