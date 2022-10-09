Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality

Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.
Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.(wifr)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one following a two-vehicle crash.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 shortly before 9 P.M. Richmond Police were called to the 2100 block of Hopkins Rd due to a car accident.

Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved in a collision in the southbound lanes.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The adult male driver was treated for minor injuries however the female driver later succumbed to her injury.

RPD Traffic Investigators request anyone with information to call Traffic Investigator Doug Peppel at 804-646-1042.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield parents allege bus driver threatened kids with a broom
‘We got a mad man out there’: Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom
Police report injuries
I-95 reopens after early morning crash
Police say the man was able to drive himself to the hospital.
Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
Kroger plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in Richmond stores and transition to reusable...
Richmond-area Kroger to eliminate single-use plastic bags Oct. 10

Latest News

Gas prices going up
Gas prices climb over 10 cents in a week
The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host “Squirrel-O-Ween,” an annual Halloween celebration, at...
Flying Squirrels invite you to SQUIRREL-O-WEEN
One person was transported to the hospital for inhalation.
Hazmat team responds to chemical leak in Chesterfield
Henrico County police officers were called to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court
Early morning shooting leaves one critically injured