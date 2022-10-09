Healthcare Pros
Study shows drug overdose deaths in Virginia are amongst the lowest in the U.S.

A new study has revealed the top 10 US states with the lowest number of drug overdose deaths over a 7-year period.
A new study has revealed the top 10 US states with the lowest number of drug overdose deaths over a 7-year period.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has hit the top 10 list for having the least amount of drug-related deaths within the last 7 years.

It is reported the drug causing the most overdose deaths is Heroin with over 48,000 deaths between 2011 and 2016.

Fentanyl has also seen an increase in overdose deaths with a death toll of over 32,000 deaths since 2016.

The state with the highest number of drug overdose deaths is California with a death toll of over 39,000 between 2013 and 2020.

Virginia has ranked number 7 on the list with less than 2,000 drug overdose deaths across 7 years.

This is one of the lowest rates in the U.S. To view the full research click here.

Virginia recorded 1,814 drug overdose deaths across a 7-year period, which is the 7th lowest in...
Virginia recorded 1,814 drug overdose deaths across a 7-year period, which is the 7th lowest in the US.(WWBT)

