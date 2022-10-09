Radio One is connecting job seekers to local employers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Radio One is encouraging all job seekers to attend the RVA Job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Chesterfield town center from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Radio One is giving the community the opportunity to interact with local employers from industries such as food and beverage, mental health, education and much more.

Attendees can expect onsite interviews, resume building and free professional headshot photos.

“Our RVA Job fair has provided several members of the community with a wealth of exciting opportunities. Whether that being a fresh start, or a new career direction, these job fairs have been a critical part of our mission to serve our community, listeners, and clients.” Said Marsha Landess, Regional Vice President, Radio One Richmond.

This event is open to the public and will be held in the mall foyer next to the food court.

For more information and the full list of participating employers, please click here.

