A man is pronounced dead following a shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting.

Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 A.M. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting.

Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police detectives encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.