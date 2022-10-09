Forecast: The beautiful weather continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons will be the pattern for our week ahead, next rain chance arrives Thursday

Sunday: Sunny and warm after a chilly start. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lows near 50, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few gusty showers or storms possible, better chances in the evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s.

