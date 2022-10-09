False active shooter reports confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.

It was determined that there was no active shooter and no shots were fired. Police have since cleared the scene.

