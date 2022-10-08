Thousands return to Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a return to form for the 18th annual Richmond Folk Festival as Thousands of people made their way to the opening night of the famed musical event on Browns Island.

Lowered pandemic restrictions meant the Friday night crowds were some of the largest in the past two years. The large groups likely got a massive boost from the idyllic weather and even food, music and crafts from various vendors from across central Virginia.

“It’s all culture inspired. It’s from all over, and it’s right here in Richmond.”

People took full advantage of the event’s wide music genres, from Blues Rock to African Acapella and Country music.

But those in attendance weren’t the only ones experiencing the festival’s unique sounds. Musical acts like Country music singer Jesse Daniel say he also can’t wait to listen to what Richmond offers.

“There’s a lot of Zydeco music, and I’m a fan of that. I wanted to see some of those bands. There’s a band from Mexico City, but most of the bands I haven’t heard of at this festival, so I’m going to take advantage to hear a bunch of music I’ve never heard of,” Daniels said.

Daniels is performing at the Folk Festival for the first time and will have sets throughout the weekend. Like all the other acts, he says he hopes to leave his musical mark on the thousands listening.

“We got booked for this festival, and they reached out to us, and I hadn’t heard much about it, but I’m really glad that I have,” Daniel said. “We just want to represent country music at this festival, and that’s kind of our job and niche here to do. There’s a ton of great music happening, so we’re glad to be a part of it.”

But if he couldn’t make it out Friday no need to worry. The rest of the weekend is still jam-packed with food, good weather and even better music to keep you busy.

“If you’re not doing anything thing, this is the place to be this weekend, so you need to stop by and enjoy it,” said one vendor.

