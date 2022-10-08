Multi Vehicle crash leads to delays on I-95 south

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision heading south on Interstate 95.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed near the Woods Edge Road/Ruffin Mill Road exit (mile marker 59) in south Chesterfield.

There is currently a two-mile backup. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes or expect delays.

Police do report injuries however there are no fatalities at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

