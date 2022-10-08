Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Multi Vehicle crash leads to delays on I-95 south

Police report injuries
Police report injuries(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision heading south on Interstate 95.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed near the Woods Edge Road/Ruffin Mill Road exit (mile marker 59) in south Chesterfield.

There is currently a two-mile backup. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes or expect delays.

Police do report injuries however there are no fatalities at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RACC rescues nearly 60 animals found in unlivable conditions
‘Just heartbreaking’: RACC rescues nearly 60 animals from ‘horrific’ conditions
Those with benefits may receive texts like this one.
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits
Virginia State Police say the driver and passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center for...
Tractor-trailer loaded with Amazon packages crashes on I-64
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 400...
83-year-old dead after being struck in Richmond parking lot

Latest News

Virginia State Police say the driver and passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center for...
Tractor-trailer loaded with Amazon packages crashes on I-64
Starting Friday afternoon, several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend for...
Numerous roads will be closed Oct. 7-9 for the Richmond Folk Festival
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
21-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking vehicle
Some parking changes will be coming to certain streets in Richmond later this month, and some...
Business owner excited to see change to Saturday parking enforcement