RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision heading south on Interstate 95.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are now reopened following a two-mile backup near the Woods Edge Road/Ruffin Mill Road exit (mile marker 59) in south Chesterfield.

Police reported injuries at the scene however there are no fatalities at this time.

