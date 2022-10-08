Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot along Hull Street Road Friday night.
On Oct. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road.
Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and was able to take himself to the hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate.
