Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot along Hull Street Road Friday night.

On Oct. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road.

Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and was able to take himself to the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.

