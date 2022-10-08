Healthcare Pros
Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road

Police say the man was able to drive himself to the hospital.
Police say the man was able to drive himself to the hospital.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot along Hull Street Road Friday night.

On Oct. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road.

Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and was able to take himself to the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.

