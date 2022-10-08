Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Gas prices increase by 10 cents within a week

By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gas prices are going back up. According to AAA, the national average is now $3.90 a gallon and in Virginia it’s about $3.50. That’s up around 15 cents from where prices were a week ago.

Prices at the pump are still nothing like they were this summer when it cost just over five dollars for a gallon of gas. However, prices over the summer did fall. For over 90 consecutive days the prices got lower each day. For the past couple of weeks they’ve gone back up which has caused drivers to worry.

One Virginia driver said she noticed the rise in gas prices after traveling to New Jersey over the past week.

“When I left gas was $3.12. I just got back from Jersey, look at it it’s $3.49 it’s almost $3.50. That’s ridiculous,” she said.

Other drivers we spoke to off camera said they’re not happy to see gas going up again. According to AAA, the rise in prices is happening for several reasons. A refinery in Ohio caught fire which caused it to shut down until winter. There’s also a new deal between OPEC+ countries, the group who controls how much crude oil to sell on the world market. They just agreed to slash oil production which will cut down about 2 million barrels per day.

“We saw some pipeline and refinery issues out in California as they’re doing some maintenance that created some tighter supply out there really spiked prices there,” said Morgan Dean who is the spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

AAA said higher demand at the pump is unusual for this time of year with the travel season coming to an end. That has also caused prices to go up. A drop in that demand could impact what you pay at the pump.

”If we see lower demand over the next couple of weeks that could help stabilize or even lower prices again but we’re really going to be watching to see what happens,” Dean explained. “We’re getting ready to head into the holiday travel season which usually causes prices to go up even without all of the other current events contributing to the change in prices.”

Unfortunately, AAA said they’re not able to predict if the prices will continue to rise or not.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield parents allege bus driver threatened kids with a broom
‘We got a mad man out there’: Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom
Police report injuries
I-95 reopens after early morning crash
Police say the man was able to drive himself to the hospital.
Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
Kroger plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in Richmond stores and transition to reusable...
Richmond-area Kroger to eliminate single-use plastic bags Oct. 10

Latest News

Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host “Squirrel-O-Ween,” an annual Halloween celebration, at...
Flying Squirrels invite you to SQUIRREL-O-WEEN
One person was transported to the hospital for inhalation.
Hazmat team responds to chemical leak in Chesterfield
Henrico County police officers were called to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court
Early morning shooting leaves one critically injured