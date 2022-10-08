Healthcare Pros
Gas prices climb over 10 cents in a week

By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gas prices are going back up. According to AAA, the national average is now $3.90 a gallon and in Virginia it’s about $3.50. That’s up around 15 cents from where prices were a week ago.

Prices at the pump are still nothing like they were this summer when it cost just over five dollars for a gallon of gas. However, prices over the summer did fall. For over 90 consecutive days the prices got lower each day. For the past couple of weeks they’ve gone back up which has caused drivers to worry.

One Virginia driver said she noticed the rise in gas prices after traveling to New Jersey over the past week.

“When I left gas was $3.12. I just got back from Jersey, look at it it’s $3.49 it’s almost $3.50. That’s ridiculous,” she said.

Other drivers we spoke to off camera said they’re not happy to see gas going up again. According to AAA, the rise in prices is happening for several reasons. A refinery in Ohio caught fire which caused it to shut down until winter. There’s also a new deal between OPEC+ countries, the group who controls how much crude oil to sell on the world market. They just agreed to slash oil production which will cut down about 2 million barrels per day.

“We saw some pipeline and refinery issues out in California as they’re doing some maintenance that created some tighter supply out there really spiked prices there,” said Morgan Dean who is the spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

AAA said higher demand at the pump is unusual for this time of year with the travel season coming to an end. That has also caused prices to go up. A drop in that demand could impact what you pay at the pump.

”If we see lower demand over the next couple of weeks that could help stabilize or even lower prices again but we’re really going to be watching to see what happens,” Dean explained.

Unfortunately, AAA said they’re not able to predict if the prices will continue to rise or not. We’re getting ready to head into the holiday travel season which usually causes prices to go up even without all of the other current events contributing to the change in prices.

