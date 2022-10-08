Forecast: Cool and dry this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler temperatures this weekend. Staying dry and warming up through Wednesday.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Patchy frost is possible for our far western and northwestern counties. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible towards evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.