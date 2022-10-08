Flying Squirrels invite you to SQUIRREL-O-WEEN

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Richmond Flying Squirrels is providing a safe and fun environment for children to trick-or-treat.

The annual Squirrel-o-ween celebration is coming back to the Diamond Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

The free event will feature trick-or-treating, hayrides and a chance to win prizes in a Halloween costume contest.

Don’t forget to include your furry friend in the fun, the Flying Squirrels have also teamed up with Woofy Wellness Ranch for a dog Halloween costume contest with K9 prizes for the winners.

This event is free and open to the public, everyone is encouraged to come dressed in their best costume. Free parking will be available in the lots at The Diamond.

