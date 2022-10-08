Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been compromised due to malicious apps.(Natee Meepian's Images via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meta, Facebook’s owner, is warning that as many as one million users may have had their login information stolen.

Company researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

A Meta spokesperson says the company is reaching out to the users who may be at risk.

The malicious apps are disguised as games, photo editors, health and lifestyle services.

App users are often asked to log in with Facebook, enabling hackers to steal logins and passwords.

A Google spokesperson says the apps that have been identified as part of the scam are being removed from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RACC rescues nearly 60 animals found in unlivable conditions
‘Just heartbreaking’: RACC rescues nearly 60 animals from ‘horrific’ conditions
Chesterfield parents allege bus driver threatened kids with a broom
‘We got a mad man out there’: Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom
Those with benefits may receive texts like this one.
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits
Virginia State Police say the driver and passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center for...
Tractor-trailer loaded with Amazon packages crashes on I-64
Police report injuries
I-95 reopens after early morning crash

Latest News

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester