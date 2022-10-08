Early morning shooting leaves one critically injured

Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - One man is currently fighting for his life following an early morning shooting in Henrico.

Shortly before 3 A.M. Henrico Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court due to reports of a shooting.

An adult male was found at the scene in critical condition. Henrico EMS was able to render aid and transport the victim to the hospital where they are currently still in critical condition.

Police are investigating and need your help. If anyone witnessed this incident, you are asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

