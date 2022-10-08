Healthcare Pros
Chemical leak in Chesterfield

One person was transported to a hospital for inhalation
((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Around 10:30 A.M. Saturday, Oct, 8 Chesterfield fire department was called to Advan Six, a chemical company located at 4101 Bermuda Hundred Road due to a chemical leak.

Chesterfield Hazmat team was able to contain the leak shortly before noon.

One person was transported to the hospital for inhalation and there are no public health concerns due to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

