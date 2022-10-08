Chemical leak in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Around 10:30 A.M. Saturday, Oct, 8 Chesterfield fire department was called to Advan Six, a chemical company located at 4101 Bermuda Hundred Road due to a chemical leak.

Chesterfield Hazmat team was able to contain the leak shortly before noon.

One person was transported to the hospital for inhalation and there are no public health concerns due to the incident.

