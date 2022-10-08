Healthcare Pros
22-year-old charged with maliciously wounding man in Henrico shooting

Henrico County police officers were called to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court
Henrico County police officers were called to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT
Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested a 22-year-old in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month who shot another man earlier this month.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct 8, Henrico Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court due to reports of a shooting.

An adult male was found at the scene in critical condition. Henrico EMS was able to render aid and transport the victim to the hospital. Police say the man is still in the hospital in stable condition.

On Friday, Oct. 28, police arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Alexander Mohr of Chesterfield county without incident.

Mohr faces 11 charges, including:: malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and several other criminal violations related to damaged catalytic converters.

Anyone with more information about this incident can call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

