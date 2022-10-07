Healthcare Pros
VUU and VSU celebrate Homecoming on Saturday

Both schools say they’re anticipating a big turnout
Virginia State University fans have already propped up their tents and chairs across from Rogers Stadium on Friday.(wwbt)
By Macy Moors
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s homecoming weekend tomorrow for Virginia State and Virginia Union University and both schools say they’re expecting a big turnout.

The Virginia Union University Panthers will host Elizabeth City State University Saturday. Kick-off starts at noon.

“I think it’s going to be a nice crowd here. A lot of people are coming back for homecoming,” VUU Head Football Coach Alvin Parker said.

The Panthers currently hold the throne.

“We’re feeling good. Coming into this game 5-0, not just conference play but divisional play. It’s that time of year, October, when a lot of things get decided,” Parker said.

Virginia State University fans have already propped up their tents and chairs across from Rogers Stadium on Friday.

“We’ve got quite a bit of food to cook. About 25 slabs of ribs, fresh fish coming, we’ve got brats, hotdogs, beef, of course,” Charles Taliaferro said.

“You name it, we got it,” Linwood Hardy said.

Homecoming tailgating is a tradition for VSU fans and football hall-of-famers like Hardy and Taliaferro.

The pair and others have attended homecoming for the last thirty years.

Taliaferro says it’s time well spent together that means the most.

“We’re getting older now. It’s our chance to fellowship because we don’t see these people but once a year,” Hardy said.

Especially since the pandemic put a pause on their annual reunion.

“The pandemic set us back three years, so yes, this will be a big celebration,” Taliaferro said.

VSU will take on Bowie State University starting at 4 p.m.

Terry Webster, a former student who also has been tailgating VSU football games for years, says he has a message for Bowie fans.

“Don’t cry when you lose,” Webster said.

Viewers can watch both games on our sister station CW Richmond.

