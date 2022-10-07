Healthcare Pros
Virginia judge: Discriminatory policing suit can go forward

Video of the incident led to widespread outrage when it surfaced months after the encounter.

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a lawsuit can move forward against a Virginia town alleging its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals’ constitutional rights.

The ruling came Thursday in a case the Office of the Attorney General is pursuing against the town of Windsor.

The case initially stemmed from an investigation that followed a December 2020 traffic stop involving two Windsor police officers and Army Lt. Caron Nazario.

Video of the incident led to widespread outrage when it surfaced months after the encounter.

A spokesperson for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares has said the office is pleased with the ruling.

