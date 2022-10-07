Tractor-trailer loaded with Amazon packages crashes on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer loaded with 21,000 pounds of various Amazon packages crashed eastbound I-64 at 6:40 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle ran off the road and overturned onto its side near the 200-mile marker, shutting down all lanes of traffic. Virginia State Police say the driver and passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.