Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tractor-trailer loaded with Amazon packages crashes on I-64

Virginia State Police say the driver and passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center for...
Virginia State Police say the driver and passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries.(KCTV5 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer loaded with 21,000 pounds of various Amazon packages crashed eastbound I-64 at 6:40 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle ran off the road and overturned onto its side near the 200-mile marker, shutting down all lanes of traffic. Virginia State Police say the driver and passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 400...
83-year-old dead after being struck in Richmond parking lot
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
21-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking vehicle
RACC rescues nearly 60 animals found in unlivable conditions
‘Just heartbreaking’: RACC rescues nearly 60 animals from ‘horrific’ conditions
Some Henrico residents feel the 24-hour gas station could impose health risks, depreciate home...
Henrico residents don’t want Sheetz gas station built near their homes
A lockdown was lifted at VSU Thursday morning after a reported shooting.
News to Know for Oct. 6: VSU lockdown; Food stamps; RACC saves nearly 60 animals

Latest News

Starting Friday afternoon, several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend for...
Numerous roads will be closed Oct. 7-9 for the Richmond Folk Festival
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
21-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking vehicle
Some parking changes will be coming to certain streets in Richmond later this month, and some...
Business owner excited to see change to Saturday parking enforcement
River Road was closed Monday, Oct. 3 near Eanes Road.
Downed powerlines close Chesterfield road