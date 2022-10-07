Teen arrested at high school after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenage boy was arrested Thursday at George Wythe High School in connection to a Richmond shooting that left another boy injured on Monday.

Police say the 17-year-old was in possession of a concealed firearm when he was arrested.

On Monday, October 3, just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 4100 block of Kinsley Avenue to report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found three bikes in the middle of the road. They could not determine if the boy shot was on the bike or if bystanders left the bikes.

One neighbor says she saw kids riding their bikes around the corner when she heard five gunshots and children screaming. That scene was in front of her home near Sunbury Road, but police say the actual shooting happened on Kinsley Avenue nearby.

Cornelius Brown, who lives close to where the shooting occurred, says the 15-year-old was trying to ride away from the area when a person inside a vehicle drove up and shot the teen.

“He was shot in the chest while riding his bike,” Brown said. “It’s so close to home. I got home like two hours before it happened, and after I heard it, it was a little shocking.”

Police say the shooting stemmed from some unknown altercation.

Officers say the boy had life-threatening gunshot wounds, but is now expected to survive.

The 17-year-old suspect faces multiple charges in both the shooting and having a firearm on school property.

The suspect has been charged with the following pertaining to the shooting:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in a felony

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Charges pertaining to the Oct. 6 arrest:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of firearm by a minor

Possession of a firearm on school property

The Oct. 3 incident comes just days after another juvenile was shot in the 9th District.

Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the District, was at the scene Monday night and then went to the hospital with the family later.

As a father and a pastor who deals with teenagers, this hits too close to home. Our teenagers should not have to throw their bikes down in the middle of the street to run for their lives. They should be able to bike to the store, park and home safely. We need resources in our communities to stem the tide of violence we are experiencing.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also spoke out about the shooting.

“Our children deserve to live in safe communities which allow them to simply be kids, and the recent trail of gun violence in and around our city impacting our youth, as well as our adult residents, is flat out unacceptable. To whoever did this: we will find you and you will be held accountable. We will not waver in our efforts to use all available resources to reduce gun violence, remaining tough on crime and tough on the root causes of crime. And I ask every Richmond resident, young and old, to share in the responsibility we all have to keep our community safe. If you see something, say something.”

According to Richmond Police, so far this year, 43 people have been shot and killed in the city. 18 juveniles have also been victims of gun violence, with three deadly shootings. Some people who live near Kinsley Ave say they want to see more police patrolling the neighborhood to keep the violence away, but others believe it will take more than good policing to stop the violence,

“The killing has to stop, and you can’t put everything on the police,” one resident said. “Police are doing everything they can. As people, we need to do our part. The kids need to put the guns down, and the parent needs to do a better job of what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Police Chief Gerald Smith says it will take a collective effort from the police and the public to solve the city’s gun violence epidemic,

So far, no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

