Richmond-area Kroger to eliminate single-use plastic bags Oct. 10

Kroger plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in Richmond stores and transition to reusable...
Kroger plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in Richmond stores and transition to reusable bags by 2025.(The Hodges Project)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting next Monday, A Kroger store in the Richmond area will become the first store to eliminate single-use plastic bags.

Customers at the Kroger Short Pump store located at 11895 W. Broad Street will have the option to bring a bag, purchase a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents, or purchase a reusable tote for 99 cents.

Proceeds will be donated to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

In 2018, Kroger announced plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in Richmond stores, and transition to reusable bags by 2025.

