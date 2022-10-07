Healthcare Pros
Retired priest in Virginia acquitted on sex abuse charge

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case, says it’s disappointed with...
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A jury has acquitted a retired Catholic priest from northern Virginia who was accused of sexually assaulting a child more than 20 years ago.

A Fairfax County jury found Terry Specht not guilty Wednesday. He had been accused of sexual abuse of a minor under age 13.

Prosecutors alleged he committed the assault in 2000 when he was chaplain and assistant principal at St. Paul VI Catholic High School.

The Arlington Diocese issued a statement saying Specht has been on medical retirement since 2012 and will not return to ministry in the future.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case, says it’s disappointed with the verdict and cited the difficulty in prosecuting decades-old sex-assault cases.

