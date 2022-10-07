Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs...
Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he threw a dog from a bridge, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement.

Officers were called to respond to reports of a man tossing a dog from a bridge off Highway 11 in Spartanburg.

After speaking with a witness, authorities found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

Officers said the man told him witches told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice.

He also mentioned he was the dog’s owner but released ownership to the county.

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.

The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 400...
83-year-old dead after being struck in Richmond parking lot
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
21-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking vehicle
RACC rescues nearly 60 animals found in unlivable conditions
‘Just heartbreaking’: RACC rescues nearly 60 animals from ‘horrific’ conditions
Some Henrico residents feel the 24-hour gas station could impose health risks, depreciate home...
Henrico residents don’t want Sheetz gas station built near their homes
Those with benefits may receive texts like this one.
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

Latest News

Richard Koonce, 49, of Louisa was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 after he was stopped on I-64 by...
Louisa man arrested on drug charges after I-64 traffic stop
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies found in Kharkiv
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath
After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.
Outdoor retailer REI keeping stores closed on Black Friday permanently