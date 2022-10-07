Pedestrian dies after being hit on Nine Mile Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 66-year-old Henrico man died after being hit on Nine Mile Road on Friday morning.

The Henrico Police Department says Anthony Galvin Jr. was walking in the roadway at 6:48 a.m. when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police also say that drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the incident, which was near Garland Avenue.

“As the amount of daylight decreases these days, we remind pedestrians and bicyclists to wear bright-colored and/or reflective clothing to increase visibility to drivers and other pedestrians/bicyclists,” police said in a news release.

