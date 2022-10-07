News to Know for Oct. 7: EBT scams; Biden pardons marijuana users; Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Mother Warning of EBT Text Message Scam

The Chesterfield mom who did not want to be identified says she received a text asking her to call a number and give her personal EBT information.

She says she did it thinking something was wrong with her account.

She released she had been scammed after more than $900 was taken out of her account and used in Phoneix. However, she received a new EBT card but she’s now worried she may not see that money this month.

The state Department of Social Services asks if you gave your information to this scam, call the EBT Help Desk at 1-866-281-2448.

Biden Pardons Marijuana Users Weeks Before Midterms

(Hawaii News Now)

President Biden is taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.



Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

The president says he will ask the Justice Department and Health Services to review how marijuana is classified under federal law.

Biden also noted he will encourage state governors to take similar actions with state offenses.

FBI Searching For “Dapper Dan Bandit”

Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

FBI officials say an armed bank robber who they’ve dubbed the “Dapper Dan Bandit” walked into the First Community Bank on Midlothian Turnpike last Thursday - he then pulled a gun and demanded cash.

The FBI says once he got the money, he tucked the gun into his waistband and walked out.

He was last seen wearing a grey flat cap, a dark blue blazer, light blue dress shirt with khakis, and brown dress shoes. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Windsor Traffic Stop Update

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Source: Windsor Police via AP)

A Richmond judge rules that a lawsuit against the town can move forward.

Video of the incident led to widespread outrage when it surfaced months after the Dec. 2020 encounter. It showed two Windsor police officers pulling over Lieutenant Caron Nazario, holding him at gunpoint, and pepper-spraying him.

Now, the Office of the Attorney General is pursuing a case against the town of Windsor.

The lawsuit claims its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals’ constitutional rights.

Richmond Folk Festival Returns!

This weekend, Brown’s Island will be packed with music lovers enjoying the 18th annual Richmond Folk Festival, which kicks off tonight.

The Richmond Folk fest is one of Virginia’s largest events, every year brings tens of thousands of people to Richmond!

Fans will be making their way down here to Brown’s Island to enjoy the performers from around the world. There will be dancing, dozens of food vendors, and traditional crafts on display and for sale.

The festival starts tonight at 6:30.

A Beautiful Sunny Day!

Sunshine and warm temperatures to close out the work week with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Highs will be near 80.

