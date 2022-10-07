New Kent man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-295

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 31-year-old New Kent man died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-295.

Virginia State Police say Joseph D. Dotson was traveling north when he ran off the road at Exit 25 and struck a guardrail. His vehicle continued off the road and came to rest in the trees.

Police say Dotson was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

