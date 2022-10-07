New Kent man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-295
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 31-year-old New Kent man died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-295.
Virginia State Police say Joseph D. Dotson was traveling north when he ran off the road at Exit 25 and struck a guardrail. His vehicle continued off the road and came to rest in the trees.
Police say Dotson was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.