Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Nationwide rallies Saturday for “Women’s Wave” for reproductive rights

More than 420 events are planned in all 50 states.
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Saturday October 8th, one month before Election Day, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to rally nationwide in a day of action to raise awareness for reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The event is being called “Women’s Wave” with more than 420 events planned in all 50 states. Gray Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman speaks to Rachel Carmona, the Executive Director of the Women’s March about the events.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 400...
83-year-old dead after being struck in Richmond parking lot
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
21-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking vehicle
RACC rescues nearly 60 animals found in unlivable conditions
‘Just heartbreaking’: RACC rescues nearly 60 animals from ‘horrific’ conditions
Some Henrico residents feel the 24-hour gas station could impose health risks, depreciate home...
Henrico residents don’t want Sheetz gas station built near their homes
Those with benefits may receive texts like this one.
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv
The Virginia Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case, says it’s disappointed with...
Retired priest in Virginia acquitted on sex abuse charge
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is shown in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4,...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
Edward Howell, pictured with his wife and two children, sprang into action when he came across...
Good Samaritan placed on ventilator after saving others in fiery ambulance crash