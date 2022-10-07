Healthcare Pros
Man injured in Hopewell shooting after police find him in hospital

Hopewell Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Hopewell Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, around 7:07 p.m., police went to John Randolph Medical Center after hearing a man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the hand and leg.

When officers spoke to the victim, he said he had been shot near the 400 block of Mesa Drive.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information can call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

