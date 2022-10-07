Healthcare Pros
Louisa man arrested on drug charges after I-64 traffic stop

Richard Koonce, 49, of Louisa was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 after he was stopped on I-64 by police.(Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on Thursday after he was stopped on I-64, where police found large amounts of narcotics and cash in his vehicle.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force, with the Jade Task Force and Virginia State Police, searched a home off Horseshoe Farm Road in Louisa. During the search, officers found and seized over half a kilo of heroin, large amounts of cocaine, crack and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a vehicle, a firearm, and over $90,000 in cash. Detectives, through their investigation, were able to identify 49-year-old Richard Koonce of Louisa as a suspect.

Detectives recovered over half a kilo of heroin, large amounts of cocaine, crack, and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, a vehicle, a firearm and over $90,000 in cash on Tuesday, Sept. 20.(Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

Police obtained warrants for two counts of possession with intent to distribute and having a firearm while possessing narcotics.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, Koonce was found during a traffic stop on I-64 and arrested him. While he was getting arrested, detectives found heroin, what they suspected to be black tar heroin, meth and cocaine, along with more paraphernalia, a car and over $10,000 in cash.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, while placing Koonce under arrest, police recovered heroin, suspected black tar heroin, meth and cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a vehicle, and over $10,000 in cash.(Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

Koonce is being held without bond and is currently at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466.

