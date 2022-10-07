Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax serves as lead counsel in Donovon Lynch lawsuit
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax will represent the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach.
WVEC reports Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police Officer during a night of chaos at the oceanfront in March 2021.
Lynch’s father filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against that officer and the city.
Late last year, a special grand jury found no probable cause to charge the officer with any crime, saying he acted in self-defense.
