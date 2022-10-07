Healthcare Pros
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax serves as lead counsel in Donovon Lynch lawsuit

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax will represent the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach.

Virginia city alters body camera policy in wake of shooting

WVEC reports Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police Officer during a night of chaos at the oceanfront in March 2021.

Lynch’s father filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against that officer and the city.

Late last year, a special grand jury found no probable cause to charge the officer with any crime, saying he acted in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

