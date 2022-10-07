Forecast: Warm Friday, cooler this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and warm temperatures to close out the work week with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm! Increasing clouds evening and overnight. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy with cooler temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50, highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Sunny after a chilly start. Patchy frost is possible west of I-95 in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers towards evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

