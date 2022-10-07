Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Forecast: Warm Friday, cooler this weekend

Dry and sunny stretch of weather continues through the middle of next week
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and warm temperatures to close out the work week with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm! Increasing clouds evening and overnight. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy with cooler temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50, highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Sunny after a chilly start. Patchy frost is possible west of I-95 in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers towards evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 400...
83-year-old dead after being struck in Richmond parking lot
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
21-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking vehicle
RACC rescues nearly 60 animals found in unlivable conditions
‘Just heartbreaking’: RACC rescues nearly 60 animals from ‘horrific’ conditions
Some Henrico residents feel the 24-hour gas station could impose health risks, depreciate home...
Henrico residents don’t want Sheetz gas station built near their homes
A lockdown was lifted at VSU Thursday morning after a reported shooting.
News to Know for Oct. 6: VSU lockdown; Food stamps; RACC saves nearly 60 animals

Latest News

Forecast: Sunshine expected into the weekend
Forecast: Sunshine expected into the weekend
Forecast: Sunshine expected into the weekend
Dry and sunny last through the middle of next week!
Thursday Evening Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures to end the week
Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures to end the week
Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures to end the week