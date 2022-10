HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 have shut down due to a crash in Henrico early Friday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor trailer crash I-64 East near 295. All east lanes closed @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/Izdc6lLXHZ — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) October 7, 2022

VDOT says the crash happened at mile marker 200 just before the I-295 exit.

Drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes to get around this crash.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

