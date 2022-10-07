‘Don’t drink and drive’: Chesterfield mom urges drivers to make responsible decisions after losing her daughter

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Staci Barksdale’s arm, the phrase, “Always in my mind. Forever in my heart,” sits above another tattoo of a heart with her daughter’s name, Jordan Barksdale.

A Chesterfield mother got a tattoo to remember her daughter, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Jan. 2021 (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Staci got the tattoo in memory of her 23-year-old daughter, who Chesterfield Police said was hit head-on by a drunk driver also using a cell phone behind the wheel, on Jan. 30, 2021.

A Chesterfield mother remembers her daughter, Jordan Barksdale, after being hit and killed by a drunk driver. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

On this day, Staci said Jordan was going to her boyfriend’s house for dinner and a movie. Later that evening, Staci got a text from Jordan saying she was heading home but never returned.

“I knew something was wrong,” Barksdale said.

Jordan was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Chesterfield Police said the driver was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

More than a year and a half after Jordan was killed, Staci is sharing her daughter’s memory and story as part of the ongoing “In Memory Of” campaign from Chesterfield Police.

“Nobody deserves to have this happen to them, and it’s just an opportunity for me to keep her memory alive,” she said. “Let people know out there these things happen just to anybody. They can happen in the blink of an eye.”

Sgt. Stephan Rouze, who leads the traffic safety section at the Chesterfield County Police Department, said officers in Chesterfield have made 1,000 DUI arrests this year, which is up by more than 100 compared to the numbers this time last year.

“People make the conscious choice to consume, inhale and ingest substances that affect the way they can safely operate a motor vehicle,” said Sgt. Rouze. “If you choose to do those things and then choose to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, you should be ashamed of yourself. This is unacceptable.”

By sharing her daughter’s message, Staci hopes to encourage people to be responsible and make smart decisions before getting behind the wheel.

“Don’t drink and drive,” she said. “Stay where you are. Plan ahead. Have a designated driver. If you know you’re going out, and you know you’re going to be drinking, be responsible, don’t be selfish. You’re gonna hurt yourself, and you’re gonna hurt others.”

“We’re tired of telling families their loved ones have been killed on their roadways when all of these things are preventable,” said Sgt. Rouze.

You can view Staci’s interview as part of the “In Memory Of” campaign here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.