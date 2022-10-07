Healthcare Pros
Court rejects request to rehear gender dysphoria case

A Virginia-based Circuit Court of Appeals became the first federal appellate court in the country to find the landmark federal law that protects people with gender dysphoria.(Source: Ted Eytan/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has denied a request to rehear a case that found gender dysphoria is covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A three-judge panel of the Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals became in August the first federal appellate court in the country to find the landmark federal law protects people with gender dysphoria.

That’s a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.

Transgender woman Kesha Williams had sued a sheriff’s office for housing her in a jail with men.

