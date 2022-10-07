Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield woman offers reward for return of prize-winning summer squash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman is heartbroken after her blue ribbon tromboncino squash was stolen from its display at the State Fair of Virginia.

Lydia Nichols has never entered any of the vegetables from her garden in any contest. But, this year after some prodding from friends and family, she submitted the giant gourd to the fair and won the first-place ribbon. But it was gone when she returned to pick up her prize.

Thanks to friends’ and neighbors’ help, she’s offering a $225 reward for anyone who returns it.

“We would love to have our tromboncino squash back. It means a lot to us,” said Nichols. “We worked really hard to grow it, it’s our first prize, baby, and we currently have a 225 reward. We had some awesome neighbors bump it up to 225 from our original 100.”

Nichols says she doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble, but she’s never won a prize for something she’s grown, and she wants her giant summer squash back home, no questions asked.

Anyone who may know what happened to the squash can contact Nichols directly or contact Jimmy Johnson, the Horticulture Superintendent for the State Fair of Virginia.

