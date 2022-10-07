Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.

“I received a text saying that my card had been locked, and in order to unlock it, I needed to call and give them my pin number,” the mother said.

She says she thought something was wrong with her account, so she went ahead and put her pin in.

“Then, on the first of the month, I knew I was supposed to get more on the card, and I went to purchase things, and it was declined. I couldn’t do anything,” she said. “I called the number on the back of the card, and it said I had a missing total balance of one purchase of $912 and something cents.”

She reported this to the Chesterfield County Police Department and discovered that the money from her account had been spent in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I don’t know anybody in Phoenix,” she said. “They left us $14.”

It’s nothing compared to what’s needed to feed an entire family for a month.

The woman said she’s now been issued a new EBT card, but she’s concerned that the money will come back this month.

“I can come up with some easy meals and some things like that, so I think we’re going to be okay for a little while, but it’s definitely going to be hard for the whole month,” she said. “If they can’t get it replaced, which they said they don’t know if they can even do that.”

NBC12 reached out to the State Department of Social Services but did not hear back.

Social Services is advising you not to call the number.

Anyone who may have already been targeted is asked to call the Virginia EBT Help Desk using the number 1-866-281-2448.

“Everything they have is communicated by letter unless you are the one who calls them or emails them specifically,” the woman said.

