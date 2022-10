GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County.

The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter.

The shelter says he is four or five years old and just starting to get his white head and tail.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.