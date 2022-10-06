Healthcare Pros
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party

Lottery officials in South Carolina say a lucky woman won a $1 million prize while on her way...
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.

“You won $1 million, why are you so calm?” lottery officials said the woman’s husband asked her.

“Because it hasn’t sunk in,” she responded.

WHNS reports the couple met after the birthday party to cash the $1 million winning ticket.

The South Carolina Lottery said the woman’s husband has already bought something special, but she has not yet decided on her next purchase.

“Until I make a big purchase, it’s not real,” the woman shared with lottery officials.

