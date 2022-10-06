Water main break disrupts service in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are repairing a water main break on Thursday in eastern Goochland County. This includes the Tuckahoe Creek Service District.

“Goochland County Public Utilities crews and emergency contractors are on site fixing the water main break now and hope to complete repairs and restore service soon,” the county said in a social media post before noon. “Unfortunately, this will result in a temporary loss of water and water pressure until repairs are completed.”

Additional updates will be posted on Goochland County’s website, Facebook and Twitter.

