Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Water main break disrupts service in Goochland County

Some Goochland residents experienced no water and low water pressure on Thursday.
Some Goochland residents experienced no water and low water pressure on Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are repairing a water main break on Thursday in eastern Goochland County. This includes the Tuckahoe Creek Service District.

“Goochland County Public Utilities crews and emergency contractors are on site fixing the water main break now and hope to complete repairs and restore service soon,” the county said in a social media post before noon. “Unfortunately, this will result in a temporary loss of water and water pressure until repairs are completed.”

Additional updates will be posted on Goochland County’s website, Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent...
17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash
The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
Police: Certain Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen due to social media trend
A Richmond homeowner calls 12 On Your Side after spending years paying for a security system...
After years of battling with alarm company, 12 On Your Side helps homeowner get results

Latest News

The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 400...
Pedestrian dies after being struck in Richmond parking lot
A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent...
17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash
The company is increasing the average pay to more than $19 per hour.
Amazon hiring for more than 1,400 jobs in Richmond
The Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9.
Richmond Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-9