This interactive map shows the country’s favorite Halloween candy by state

The verdict is out! This year's most popular Halloween candy is Reese's Cups.
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – Halloween is right around the corner, and ahead of that sugar-filled holiday, candystore.com is out with an interactive map of all 50 states’ favorite Halloween candies.

In Texas, the favorites were Starburst, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Sour Patch Kids.

Californians favored Reese’s cups, M&Ms and Skittles.

You can scroll over the map at candystore.com to find the favorite candy in your state.

Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese’s cups, followed by Skittles in second place and M&Ms taking third.

Starburst and Hot Tamales rounded out the top five, followed by Sour Patch Kids, Hershey’s Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops and Candy Corn.

Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile the list.

The National Retail Federation estimates U.S. consumers will shell out about $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year.

