Technology issues impacting local voting registrars

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s all hands on deck for voting registrars like Mark Coakley in Henrico County.

“We want to make sure that your vote counts,” Coakley said.

The county must quickly process over 5,126 registrations that just arrived from the state this week.

“We’re working non-stop, late hours and weekends, to correct and update all voters. We’re hoping to have this done by this weekend, so voters will get a new card. They will be able to vote in-person, absentee, or on election day at their correct precinct,” Coakley said.

Richmond’s registrar must also play catch-up.

“We process about 300 applications a day electronically. So, imagine my surprise when one day this week, I show up to work, and there’s 4,150 applications that need to be processed in Varus, and they need to be processed immediately,” Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer said.

Around 107,000 new and updated voter records were dumped on registrar offices across the state this week.

The data had all been submitted through the DMV over the last few months, but they sat in limbo for months due to a computer glitch at the Virginia Department of Elections.

The issue has been resolved, but local election workers are now working overtime.

“This certainly puts me in a position that is undesirable, to say the least, but fortunately for me, I have eight people who work in my voter registration department to get it done,” Balmer said.

