Study finds Blue Ridge Parkway is most Instagrammed cycling route in the world

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of the year when you can enjoy the orange and red leaves driving or cycling along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge says it’s already started seeing an uptick in visitors as fall foliage begins to take color.

A travel report found the parkway is the most Instagrammed cycling route in the world. It says it has 832 Instagram images posted per kilometer.

That surpasses other popular routes in Australia, Iceland, and the Netherlands, to name a few.

“Fall is definitely the most popular time for people to come visit. And a huge reason for that is our foliage,” said Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Public Relations Director Kathryn Lucas. “We are known for our outdoor adventure and our scenic Blue Ridge mountains. This is a perfect time of year to come with great weather and extra fantastic views.”

The organization says the best time to Visit Virginia Blue Ridge is coming up in mid- to late-October.

