Richmond enforcing new Saturday parking regulations

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will begin enforcing time-restricted parking regulations on Saturdays starting Oct. 15.

Streets affected include Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95 and Leigh Street to Franklin Street.

The city is cracking down on enforcement to support small businesses on Saturdays. The city says many people compete for the same parking space, so time limits will increase turnover and allow more cars to park in the same number of areas throughout the day.

There will be a two-week grace period where violators will receive a warning as a reminder of the new regulations.

