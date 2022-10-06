Police: Suspect robs Henrico convenience store at gunpoint

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last month.

On September 28, 2022, after 10 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 9000 block of West Broad Street. The suspect is described as a black male, seen in photos wearing black athletic pants with a white strip, black Nike shoes and a face mask, armed with a handgun. pic.twitter.com/WrBZDupa91 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) October 6, 2022

On Sept. 28 just after 10 p.m., officers received a call about an armed robbery in the 9000 block of West Broad Street.

The caller told police that the store had been robbed and that the suspect left heading towards Tuckernuck Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

