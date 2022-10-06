Police: Suspect robs Henrico convenience store at gunpoint
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last month.
On Sept. 28 just after 10 p.m., officers received a call about an armed robbery in the 9000 block of West Broad Street.
The caller told police that the store had been robbed and that the suspect left heading towards Tuckernuck Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
