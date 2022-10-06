Pedestrian dies after being struck in Richmond parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died Thursday morning at the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Libbie Avenue.

The RPD crash team says the incident was a low-speed collision that injured the man. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and has not been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

